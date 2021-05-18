Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 2,758.32% and a negative return on equity of 196.39%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNL traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $4.36. 1,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,163. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $130.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.87. Liminal BioSciences has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Several research analysts recently commented on LMNL shares. Bloom Burton cut Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

