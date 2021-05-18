Linde (NYSE:LIN) Given “Buy” Rating at Baader Bank

Linde (NYSE:LIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

LIN has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

NYSE:LIN opened at $300.88 on Friday. Linde has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $303.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $156.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.47, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $288.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

