LiquidApps (DAPP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $21,684.00

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 18th. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for $0.0355 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a market cap of $25.21 million and approximately $21,684.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000405 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 363.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00056809 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

