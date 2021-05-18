Lisk (LSK) Price Hits $6.16 on Top Exchanges

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.16 or 0.00014292 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lisk has traded down 29% against the dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $788.66 million and $87.80 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00063809 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00040497 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003075 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005935 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,007,577 coins and its circulating supply is 128,077,309 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

