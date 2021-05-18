Lition Price Hits $0.0180 (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 227.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One Lition coin can now be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Lition has a total market capitalization of $639,830.46 and $8,213.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lition has traded down 16.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,449.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,382.95 or 0.07785930 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,094.63 or 0.02519314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.75 or 0.00689874 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.00203348 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $338.50 or 0.00779072 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $288.47 or 0.00663930 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00007229 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.82 or 0.00577265 BTC.

Lition Coin Profile

Lition (CRYPTO:LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lition is www.lition.io . The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Lition Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

