Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.
Littelfuse has increased its dividend payment by 37.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Littelfuse has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Littelfuse to earn $7.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.
Shares of LFUS stock opened at $259.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.67 and a 200-day moving average of $256.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $287.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17.
In other news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,202,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,234,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,086,757. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.25.
About Littelfuse
Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.
