Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.

Littelfuse has increased its dividend payment by 37.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Littelfuse has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Littelfuse to earn $7.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $259.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.67 and a 200-day moving average of $256.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $287.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,202,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,234,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,086,757. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.25.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

