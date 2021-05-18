LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $253.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to report sales of $253.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $258.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $250.00 million. LivaNova posted sales of $182.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $966.00 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIVN. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $81.45 on Tuesday. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.07 and a 200 day moving average of $69.18.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in LivaNova by 1,066.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 119.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 228,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,849,000 after acquiring an additional 124,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

