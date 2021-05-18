LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Receives $46.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research upped their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in LKQ by 268.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,885,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,420. LKQ has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $51.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.75.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

