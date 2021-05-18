Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Upgraded to Neutral by Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LYG. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lloyds Banking Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lloyds Banking Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.45. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0318 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 5.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 1,607.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

