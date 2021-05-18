LockTrip (LOC) Achieves Market Cap of $132.15 Million

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 18th. During the last seven days, LockTrip has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One LockTrip coin can now be purchased for $8.84 or 0.00021623 BTC on major exchanges. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $132.15 million and $301,145.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About LockTrip

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

Buying and Selling LockTrip

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

