Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,766 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 61,611 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Eagle Materials worth $21,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.50.

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $1,364,986.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,872,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.77, for a total transaction of $485,673.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,950.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,331 shares of company stock worth $2,676,060. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $151.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $55.67 and a one year high of $153.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

