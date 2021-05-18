Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 195,473 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,473 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Cboe Global Markets worth $87,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CBOE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.31.

In other news, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $404,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $213,951.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,033.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,707 shares of company stock worth $2,457,688. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $112.64 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.87 and a 52 week high of $122.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.52%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

