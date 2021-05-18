Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $24,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,264 shares of company stock worth $2,826,927 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,077.86.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,259.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,256.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1,176.09. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $708.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1,339.38.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

