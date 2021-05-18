Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Acquires 2,478 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies accounts for 1.6% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Bank grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TYL traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $395.61. 1,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.10, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.58 and a 52 week high of $479.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $427.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.26.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total transaction of $1,432,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,957. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,146 shares of company stock valued at $29,364,248 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.67.

Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

