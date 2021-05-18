Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 381.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 11.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,862,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,887,000 after purchasing an additional 191,383 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,513,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,674,000 after purchasing an additional 132,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,634,000 after purchasing an additional 133,196 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,696,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 524,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,053,000 after purchasing an additional 40,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SON stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.73. The stock had a trading volume of 962 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,919. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $46.89 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

In related news, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $210,842.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $489,511.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,669,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,680 shares of company stock worth $789,084. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SON. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.71.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

