Luc Bertrand Buys 45,000 Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Stock

May 18th, 2021

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Director Luc Bertrand acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$128,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,570,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,499,620.

Luc Bertrand also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 17th, Luc Bertrand acquired 10,000 shares of 5N Plus stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,300.00.

Shares of TSE:VNP traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 125,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,374. The firm has a market cap of C$231.23 million and a PE ratio of 81.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.52. 5N Plus Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.46 and a twelve month high of C$5.01.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$60.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.81 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of 5N Plus to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian cut their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.21.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

