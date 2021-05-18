Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%.

Shares of LUNA traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,247. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.60 million, a P/E ratio of 59.11 and a beta of 1.23. Luna Innovations has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LUNA. B. Riley lifted their target price on Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

