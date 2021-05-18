Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Lundin Energy AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Societe Generale cut Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

LNEGY remained flat at $$32.40 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,033. Lundin Energy AB has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $23.63.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

