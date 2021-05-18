Lundin Mining (LUNMF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS: LUNMF) recently:

5/11/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/3/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $12.50 to $15.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $15.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/12/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/24/2021 – Lundin Mining was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

OTCMKTS LUNMF traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.25. 81,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76. Lundin Mining Co. has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 7.59%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

