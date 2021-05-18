Lundin Mining (LUNMF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS: LUNMF) recently:
- 5/11/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 5/3/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $12.50 to $15.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $15.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/12/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 3/24/2021 – Lundin Mining was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.
OTCMKTS LUNMF traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.25. 81,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76. Lundin Mining Co. has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $13.11.
Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 7.59%.
