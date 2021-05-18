Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to Outperform

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $59.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LYFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lyft from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lyft from $61.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lyft from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Lyft from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Lyft from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.06.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $49.71 on Monday. Lyft has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.69.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. Lyft’s revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lyft will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lyft news, Director David Lawee sold 115,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $7,533,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $577,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,812,506 shares of company stock valued at $311,387,156 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lyft during the first quarter worth approximately $36,461,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 15.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 738,152 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $46,636,000 after purchasing an additional 100,578 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,402 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 22.2% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,864 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 29.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after acquiring an additional 30,175 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

