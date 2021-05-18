MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CFO John Kober Sells 1,521 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $76,293.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MTSI stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $50.40. 272,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.07. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.91 and a one year high of $69.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.