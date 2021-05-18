Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.030-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.710-2.120 EPS.

M has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Macy’s has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of M stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.09. The company had a trading volume of 37,213,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,235,789. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average of $13.73.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.82. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul C. Varga bought 33,115 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $510,633.30. Insiders sold a total of 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.