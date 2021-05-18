Macy’s (NYSE:M) Shares Gap Up to $19.16

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.16, but opened at $20.08. Macy’s shares last traded at $19.41, with a volume of 228,039 shares.

M has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Get Macy's alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.73.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.61. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 33,115 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. Insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,361,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macy’s (NYSE:M)

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.