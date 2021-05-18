Magnus Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Zynga by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 212.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter worth $5,660,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 16,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 20,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $208,171.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,137,659.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 206,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $2,532,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,104,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,542,530.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 584,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,558,206. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZNGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98. Zynga Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

