Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 13,980 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 78.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,980 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,921 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $55.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.92. The company has a market cap of $223.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

