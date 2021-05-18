Magnus Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CCI opened at $182.00 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $189.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.34.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $737,258 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

