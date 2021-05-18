Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of Major Drilling Group International stock traded up C$0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.76. The company had a trading volume of 264,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,667. Major Drilling Group International has a 1-year low of C$3.35 and a 1-year high of C$11.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.18. The stock has a market cap of C$867.70 million and a PE ratio of -13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$100.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$92.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Major Drilling Group International will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

