Man Group (LON:EMG) Price Target Raised to GBX 210 at Credit Suisse Group

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 165.50 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 168.44 ($2.20).

Shares of EMG opened at GBX 169 ($2.21) on Friday. Man Group has a one year low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a one year high of GBX 172.48 ($2.25). The company has a market cap of £2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 164.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 145.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. Man Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.50%.

In related news, insider Mark Jones sold 161,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.01), for a total value of £248,591.42 ($324,786.28).

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

