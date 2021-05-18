Manna Trading 44.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 18th. In the last week, Manna has traded 44.9% lower against the dollar. Manna has a market cap of $627,356.56 and $4.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manna coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Manna Coin Profile

Manna (CRYPTO:MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,361,054,619 coins and its circulating supply is 661,236,009 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Manna is distributed by the People’s Currency Foundation as a basic human right that every person in the world is eligible to receive, for free. Founded in 2015 and originally known as Grantcoin, Manna has achieved milestones in the cryptocurrency movement, as a blockchain-based currency to be created and distributed by a tax-exempt nonprofit organization, and the first digital currency to implement a Universal Basic Income as its primary method of distribution.Mannabase is a simple web-based platform to transact the currency with other users. Mannabase will also be developing a system for targeted direct giving, enabling users to donate Manna currency to specific groups of people based on criteria such as geography, age, sex, and economic condition. Mannabase users will also be able to give Manna to charities through the platform.The vision of Mannabase is to empower the people of the world by making cryptocurrency accessible and available to everyone and to provide a tool for effective altruism to reduce poverty and inequality. “

Manna Coin Trading

