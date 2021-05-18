Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. develops environmentally safe bio-based products. The Company specializes in the discovery, development, and marketing of natural products for weed, pest, water resource, and plant disease management. It offers crop protection products for conventional and organic crop production, including herbicides for weed control, fungicides for plant disease control, nematicides for parasitic roundworm control, insecticides for insect and mite killers and plant growth regulators that growers use to increase crop yields, enhance plant health, manage pest resistance, and reduce chemical residues. Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. is headquartered in Davis, California. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Aegis raised their target price on Marrone Bio Innovations from $1.65 to $3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ MBII opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $262.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $2.90.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 91.71% and a negative net margin of 69.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBII. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 42,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Pacesetter, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

