Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Price Target Raised to GBX 790

Marshalls (LON:MSLH) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 790 ($10.32) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 782.75 ($10.23).

Shares of LON:MSLH traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) on Friday, hitting GBX 745 ($9.73). 121,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,011. Marshalls has a 1-year low of GBX 544.50 ($7.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 816.50 ($10.67). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 717.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 707.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 620.83.

In other Marshalls news, insider Tim Pile sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 701 ($9.16), for a total value of £16,123 ($21,064.80). Also, insider Martyn Coffey sold 149,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 705 ($9.21), for a total transaction of £1,051,338.30 ($1,373,580.22). Insiders have bought 64 shares of company stock valued at $45,150 in the last three months.

Marshalls Company Profile

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

