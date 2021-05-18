Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 90,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,111,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $12,282,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Mastercard by 4.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 36,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $363.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $375.34 and a 200-day moving average of $349.31. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.65.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

