Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Maverix Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 35.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Maverix Metals to earn $0.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

MMX stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 199,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,727. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average of $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 4.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maverix Metals will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.01.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.