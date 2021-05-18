Maverix Metals’ (MMX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$8.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Maverix Metals to C$7.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

TSE:MMX opened at C$7.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of C$5.31 and a twelve month high of C$7.78.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$16.57 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 19.42%.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

