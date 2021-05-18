Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Hits New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 5433 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.03%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

MMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.01.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Maverix Metals by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Maverix Metals by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Maverix Metals by 19.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Maverix Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Maverix Metals by 58.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.34. The company has a market cap of $885.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.40 and a beta of 1.08.

About Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

