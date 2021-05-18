Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MMX. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Maverix Metals to C$7.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Maverix Metals in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE:MMX opened at C$7.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.77. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of C$5.31 and a 12 month high of C$7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.55.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$16.57 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

