Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of MFCSF stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. Medical Facilities has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.2236 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

