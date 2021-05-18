Medigene (ETR:MDG1) Trading Up 3.2%

Medigene AG (ETR:MDG1)’s stock price was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €3.98 ($4.68) and last traded at €3.98 ($4.68). Approximately 2,987 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 306,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.85 ($4.53).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.64 million and a PE ratio of -3.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of €3.95.

Medigene

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of T cell immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing personalized T cell-based therapies, with a focus on T cell receptor-modified T cells in areas of unmet medical needs, which are in clinical development. It also focuses on dendritic cell vaccines and T cell-specific monoclonal antibodies.

