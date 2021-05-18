Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 807 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 105.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,317,553.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 993,000 shares of company stock worth $21,385,160 in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.