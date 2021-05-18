Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 87.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 110.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.70.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $76.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.73. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $77.54.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

