Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 3,824.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after buying an additional 1,005,967 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,826,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,274,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,985,000 after purchasing an additional 327,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,082,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

In related news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONB stock opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.