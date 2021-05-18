Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,022 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 277.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the first quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 200.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 403.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.65.

Shares of CLR opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.16 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $32.51.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 19.56%.

In other Continental Resources news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.