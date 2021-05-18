Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 819 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 27,300.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,237,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter valued at $4,131,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 44.9% during the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 476,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,139,719.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $1,481,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 268,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,866.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 587,433 shares of company stock worth $29,858,500. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DCT opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.73. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $59.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -334.18.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Duck Creek Technologies Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

