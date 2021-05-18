MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,225 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.40% of MercadoLibre worth $297,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $736,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.7% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,266,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $378,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MELI. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bradesco Corretora cut MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.61.

MELI traded up $27.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,364.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,714. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $783.01 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,517.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,600.62. The company has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,354.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

