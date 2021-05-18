Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 3.5% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

NYSE MRK opened at $79.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.31. The firm has a market cap of $202.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

