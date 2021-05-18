Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.150-2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.65 billion-$3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.72 billion.

MTOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Meritor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritor from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Meritor from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Shares of MTOR stock traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $25.45. 5,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Meritor has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $33.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.39.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Meritor will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritor news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,354,308.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

