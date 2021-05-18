M&G (LON:MNG) Given New GBX 250 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

M&G (LON:MNG) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 238 ($3.11) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on M&G from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 204.50 ($2.67).

Shares of MNG stock traded up GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 238.40 ($3.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,083,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,246,008. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.36. The company has a market cap of £6.20 billion and a PE ratio of 5.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 216.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 197.84. M&G has a 52 week low of GBX 115.30 ($1.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 240.60 ($3.14).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of GBX 12.23 ($0.16) per share. This is an increase from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. M&G’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

In related news, insider John W. Foley sold 377,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.72), for a total value of £785,289.44 ($1,025,985.68). Also, insider Clive Adamson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 237 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £1,185 ($1,548.21).

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

