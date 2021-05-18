Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) PT Raised to $175.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $145.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.36.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $157.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $108.06 and a 52-week high of $160.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 6,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total transaction of $946,130.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,836,682.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $1,842,361.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,664,083.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,671 shares of company stock worth $3,850,740 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.