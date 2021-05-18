Middleton & Co Inc MA Acquires 151 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Linde by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,291,395,000 after acquiring an additional 973,130 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,719,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,460,000 after purchasing an additional 866,271 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Linde by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,996,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,635,060,000 after purchasing an additional 295,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Linde by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,916,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,632,000 after buying an additional 255,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $300.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $303.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $288.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.78. The company has a market capitalization of $156.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.39.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

