Middleton & Co Inc MA Acquires 172 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,812 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 1.5% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $111.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.07. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

